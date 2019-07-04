Death Notices Henry Holmes

Henry Holmes, 72, of the Saxonville community of St. Helena Island, husband of Annie Ruth Mungin Holmes, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.

Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Burial will be in the Dr. White Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.