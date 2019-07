Death Notices Anthony Fennell

Anthony Ray Fennell, 65, of Beaufort, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

A funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fishers of Men Pentecostal Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in Jerusalem Cemetery, Cummings. The body will repose at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.