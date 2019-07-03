Death Notices
Gail Lesesne
Gail Lesesne, 63, a Sheldon native, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Blake Mitchell Roach, 30, of Beaufort, died June 30 in Lexington, SC.
Comments