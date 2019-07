Death Notices Isaac Priester Sr.

Isaac Priester Sr., 75, of Burton, husband of Debra Priester, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church in Burton. Burial will follow in Ellis Cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.