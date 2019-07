Death Notices Blake Roach

Blake Mitchell Roach, 30, of Beaufort, died June 30 in Lexington, SC.

The family will receive friends July 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held July 6 at Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. with interment at Beaufort Memorial Gardens following.

Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.