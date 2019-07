Death Notices Constance Marchese

Constance Ann Marchese (Connie), 82, of Bluffton, died June 29 at her home.

Funeral services will take place July 3 at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at Lowcountry Memorial Gardens, Bluffton.

Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family.