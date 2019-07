Death Notices Patricia Weeks

Patricia Rebecca Weeks, 72, of Beaufort, died in Ridgeland Nursing Center in Ridgeland.

The family will receive friends July 5 at 10 a.m. in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 11 a.m. in

the chapel with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Association of the Lowcountry, P. O. Box 23019, Hilton Head, SC 29925.