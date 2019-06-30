Death Notices
Henry Holmes
Henry Holmes, 72, of the Saxonville community of St. Helena Island and husband of Annie Ruth Mungin Holmes, died June 30, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Richard Ford Connolly, Jr., 49, of Johns Island, died June 27 at MUSC.
Comments