Death Notices Martha Bush

Martha Louise Bush, 78, of Bluffton, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residences.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bluffton. The body will lie repose at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Jackville Cemetery in Bluffton.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.