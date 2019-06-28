Death Notices Robert Clowney

Robert Henderson “Sawyer” Clowney, 86, formerly of the Mary Jenkins community of St. Helena Island, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in New York.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Helen Galloway Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Burial will be in the Mary Jenkins Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.