Death Notices Claretha Daise-Presley

Claretha Daise-Presley, 60, a St. Helena Island native, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Orange Grove Baptist Church on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.