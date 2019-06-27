Death Notices Henrietta Irby

Henrietta Strother Irby, 75, of Beaufort, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. The body will repose at the church from 2 p.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Public viewing will be Friday from 3 until 5 p.m. and from 8 until 10 p.m.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.