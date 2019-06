Death Notices Bernice McBride

Bernice Williams McBride, 95, of Dale, widow of Malichia “Chia” McBride Sr., died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Wake services will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. The funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Celestial Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.