Death Notices
Jean Peterson
Jean Andrews Peterson, of Sea Pines, widow of Frank Martin Peterson, died April 14, 2019, at Hilton Head Hospital.
Anderson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Chester Dean Cullison, retired captain from the United States Navy, 93, of Beaufort, widower of Mildred Woodruff Cullison, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
