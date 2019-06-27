Death Notices
Isaac Priester Sr.
Isaac Priester Sr., 75, of Burton, husband of Debra Priester, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Chester Dean Cullison, retired captain from the United States Navy, 93, of Beaufort, widower of Mildred Woodruff Cullison, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
