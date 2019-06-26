Death Notices Chester Cullison

Chester Dean Cullison, retired captain from the United States Navy, 93, of Beaufort, widower of Mildred Woodruff Cullison, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Parish Church of St. Helena. A reception will follow the service in the church social hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parish Church of St. Helena.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.