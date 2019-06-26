Death Notices Kim Holmes

Kim Reene Holmes,44, of St Helena Island, died Thursday June 20, 2019, at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thusday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. The body will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial at the Beaufort National Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m. with Army honors.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.