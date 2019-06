Death Notices Frank Young Sr.

Rev. Frank R. Young Sr., 93, Hardeeville, died Wednesday, June19, 2019, at his residence.

A wake service will be held on Friday Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland, from 7 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center. Burial will take place at Porter Cemetery in Hardeeville.

Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.