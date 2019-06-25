Death Notices
James Ballard
James G. Ballard, 46, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Gerritje Nothen, 87, of Port Royal, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
