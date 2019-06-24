Death Notices
Henrietta Irby
Henrietta Strother Irby, 76, of Beaufort, died June 24 at the home of her daughter, Jonetta V. Green.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Martha Bush, 78, of Blufton, died June 24 at her residence.
