Death Notices
Bernice McBride
Bernice Williams McBride, 95, of Dale and widow of Malachia McBride, Sr., died June 23 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Martha Bush, 78, of Blufton, died June 24 at her residence.
