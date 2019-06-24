Death Notices Mary Dennis

Mary Alice Dennis, 80, of Beaufort and widow of Risdon Franklin Dennis, died June 22 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends June 30 from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Port Royal United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Port Royal United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.