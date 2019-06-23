Death Notices
Elizabeth McGill
Elizabeth McGill, 71, of New York, died June 22 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Zachariah William Cleveland, infant son of Danielle Cleveland, died June 19 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Comments