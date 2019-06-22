Death Notices
Claretha Presley
Claretha Presley, 61, a St. Helena Island native, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Piedmont Medial Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.
Comments