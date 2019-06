Death Notices Joan Shea

Joan Shea, 82, of Hilton Head Island, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church.

The family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, American Cancer Society or charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.