Death Notices
Kim Holmes
Kim R. Holmes, 44, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Charleston.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Kim R. Holmes, 44, of St. Helena Island, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Charleston.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments