Death Notices Robert Cullen

Robert Cullen, 74, of Daniel Island and formerly of Beaufort, husband of Mary Louise Gaffney Cullen, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Parish Church of St. Helena. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church social hall.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.