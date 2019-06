Death Notices Joseph Linnen

Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.