Death Notices Fred Wright Jr.

Fred Wright Jr., 75, of the Tarboro community in Tillman, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A wake service will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland. Burial will take place at Carroll Cemetery in Tarboro.

Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.