Shaa Jackson

Shaa A. Jackson, 49, of Sheldon, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cannan Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.