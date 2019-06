Death Notices Lolita Kelsey

Lolita D. Kelsey, 55, of Ridgeland, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Boston.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Second Euhaw Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeland. Burial will take place at Ticktonhall Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.