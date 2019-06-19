Death Notices Richard Young

Richard “JB” Young,77, a native of the Ann’s Point community of Gray’s Hill, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Philadelphia, Penn.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Prayer, Praise & Worship Center Church, Philadelphia. Burial will follow in Northwoods Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For funerals is in charge of the local announcements. Walter E. Sabbath Jr. Funeral Home of Philadelphia is in charge of Pennsylvania arrangements.