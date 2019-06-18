Death Notices
Barbara Fish
Barbara A. Barnes Fish, 75, of Beaufort, wife of retired Sgt. Maj. Charles D. Fish, USMC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.
Comments