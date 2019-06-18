Death Notices
Joseph Linnen
Joseph Linnen, 90, of Beaufort, husband of Rose Lee Linnen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Barbara A. Barnes Fish, 75, of Beaufort, wife of retired Sgt. Maj. Charles D. Fish, USMC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her residence.
