Death Notices
Ruby King
Ruby Lorene King, 95, of Okatie, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Funeral services will be in Tennessee. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Ruby Lorene King, 95, of Okatie, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Funeral services will be in Tennessee. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Joseph “Joe” B. Linnen, husband of Rosalee Linnen, of Beaufort, died June 15 at Sprenger of Port Royal.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments