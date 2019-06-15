Death Notices
Joseph Linnen
Joseph “Joe” B. Linnen, husband of Rosalee Linnen, of Beaufort, died June 15 at Sprenger of Port Royal.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Shaa A. Jackson, 49, of Sheldon, died June 13 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
