Death Notices
Shaa Jackson
Shaa A. Jackson, 49, of Sheldon, died June 13 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is serving the family.
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Gardelle, 77, of Port Royal, died June 14 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
