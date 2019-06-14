Death Notices
Lincoln Edwards
Lincoln A. Edwards, 37, of Hardeeville, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Lincoln A. Edwards, 37, of Hardeeville, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Richard “JB” Young, a native of the Ann’s Point community of Gray’s Hill, husband of Ellen Young, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments