Death Notices Clayton Smalls

Clayton Smalls, 66, of St. Helena Island, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.