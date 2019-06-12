Death Notices Jonathan Beasley

Jonathan “Doc” Beasley, 96, of St. Helena Island, husband of Clara B. Beasley, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m. in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.