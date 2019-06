Death Notices Earlie Bishop

Mother Earlie Mae Bishop, 98, of Ridgeland, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bay View Manor in Beaufort.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.