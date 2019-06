Death Notices Adrienne Gardner-Cuyler

Adrienne “Tracy” Gardner-Cuyler, 57, of Ridgeland, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Oak Grove Baptist Church in Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.