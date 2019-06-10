Death Notices
Daniel Brown
Daniel Wayne Brown, 60, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services are private. Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is assisting the family.
Adley Jolane Nies-Scalf, infant daughter of Amber Louise Nies-Rhoades and Nate Scalf, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
