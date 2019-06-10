Death Notices
Bruce Davis
Bruce Sidney Davis, 67, of Beaufort, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Johns Island Post Acute Nursing Home, Johns Island.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Adley Jolane Nies-Scalf, infant daughter of Amber Louise Nies-Rhoades and Nate Scalf, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
