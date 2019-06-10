Death Notices
Claudia Drake
Claudia L. Drake, 86, of Bluffton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service at Six Oaks Cemetery, Hilton Head Island.
Adley Jolane Nies-Scalf, infant daughter of Amber Louise Nies-Rhoades and Nate Scalf, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Comments