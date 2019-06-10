Death Notices Richard Smith

Richard Smith, 70, formerly of the Orange Grove community of St. Helena Island, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

Viewing is from 5-7 p.m. June 10 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. June 11 at Oaks True Holiness Church on St. Helena Island. Burial with military honors will be in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.