Death Notices Clarence Mitchell III

Clarence Mitchell III, 20, of the Cedar Grove community of St. Helena Island, died June 3.

Viewing is from 6-8 p.m. June 10 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. June 11 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.