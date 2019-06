Death Notices Richard Smith

Richard Smith, 69, formerly of the Orange Grove community of St. Helena Island, died June 2 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

Viewing is from 5-7 p.m. June 10 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. June 11 at Oaks True Holiness Church on St. Helena Island. Burial with military honors will be in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.