Death Notices Mary Anderson

Mary C. Anderson, 94, of Beaufort and widow of Ernest Anderson, died June 7 at her residence.

The family will receive friends June 12 from 5 -7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 70 Lady’s Island Drive.

Anderson Funeral home and Crematory is assisting the family.