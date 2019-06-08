Death Notices
Jonathan Beasley
Jonathan “Doc” Beasley, 95, of St. Helena Island and husband of Clara Beasley, died June 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Mother Earlie Mae Bishop, 98, of Ridgeland, died June 7 at Bay View Manor in Beaufort.
